Massage, chiropractic and physiotherapy clinics limit patients in N.L.

It's impossible to practise social distancing when your job is hands-on, but the groups representing massage therapists, physiotherapists and chiropractors are trying to limit contact.

Dr. Darrell Wade, registrar of the Newfoundland and Labrador Chiropractic Board, said he and others have increasing concerns over reports of people in the public not effectively self-isolating.

"As chiropractic is not a spectator sport, there's quite a bit of contact between chiropractors and patients, in the treatment of many conditions people present with," Wade said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, chiropractors have been told to limit care to emergency cases only as a way to reduce the volume of people in the clinics.

"We've recommended one patient flow through the clinic at one time, so it will reduce those contact incidents that may have previously been there."

We are doing the best in this current situation to minimize risk.​​​​ - Darrell Wade

Wade said some chiropractors have decided to close their clinics altogether.

"We know if we withdraw care completely, the people who are urgently in need of services we provide, will end up in other providers' offices," Wade said.

"We have to be careful to recognize the services are essential. We are doing the best in this current situation to minimize risk."

Physiotherapists, massage therapists limit to priority care

Similarly, the Newfoundland and Labrador College of Physiotherapists is recommending that private clinics provide treatment only to those who need priority care.

No one from that college was available for an interview.

However, in a statement released to its members, the college said it's following the lead of public health officers and the Canadian Physiotherapy Association.

Clinics are encouraged to do their own risk assessments to put in safety measures for staff and patients, similar to those being practised by most public clinics and buildings, like social distancing, patient screening, handwashing stations and proper sanitization of equipment and tables.

Registered massage therapists have been told to ramp down business amid concerns over COVID-19. (Robert Short/CBC)

In a statement to its members, the College of Massage Therapists Newfoundland and Labrador asked massage therapy clinics to consider suspending all non-essential services to the public.

"This will essentially suspend clinic operations, with the exception of the services to patients that would experience a significant exacerbation of symptoms or significant deterioration of their condition in the absence of care," the statement said.

Clinics are asked to schedule at least 15 minutes between the end of one appointment and the beginning of the next in order to disinfect the area.

Patients are asked to wait in their vehicles instead of inside the clinic and wait directly into the appointment room when the therapist is ready.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador