Masks to be mandatory indoors in public starting Aug. 24 in N.L.

Non-medical masks will be mandatory for people in indoor public spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador, starting Aug. 24. The new rule applies to people aged five and older.

The special order means people will have to wear masks in stores, places of worship, while riding public transit, in a theatre or performing arts venue and in common areas in office buildings.

More information on the new special public health order, and also exemptions to the rule, was to be available Monday afternoon. At 3 p.m., the provincial government's website was not yet updated with the specific details.

Fitzgerald made the announcement Monday, in addition to releasing details for the return-to-school plan for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

Non-medical face masks help protect against the spread of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says in a video on the provincial government's website Monday, showing kids how to safely put on their masks.

"The mandatory use of non-medical masks is another important step to further protect our families and communities, as when worn properly they can help to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Fitzgerald.

"Please remember, though, that wearing a non-medical mask in the community is not a substitute for physical distancing and proper hand washing."

Monday saw the release of the back-to-school plan for thousands of students in the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. While masks will not be mandatory in the classroom, they will be required in certain parts of the school for certain grades.

Previously, Fitzgerald and public health officials had encouraged people to wear masks in public spaces, as well as to practice physical distancing, but they were not mandatory until Monday's announcement.

'It's a good idea'

The new rule may be a bigger adjustment for others.

At Posie Row in downtown St. John's, all staff and customer have been required to wear a mask since the store reopened June 8.

Jane Manuel, manager of Posie Row in St. John's, says she thinks making masks mandatory for indoor public spaces is a good idea. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"We have two buildings, three entrances and a number of shops housed within our space, and the idea of trying to socially distance or monitor the number of people coming and going just seemed laborious and out of our control in a way," manager Jane Manuel told CBC Radio's On The Go on Monday afternoon, just a few hours after Fitzgerald announced the new regulation.

Manuel said she and other staff felt a mandatory mask rule was eventually coming and wanted to get out in front of it. She hopes others embrace it.

"This has allowed us, actually, to relax a little bit, to feel like we have a bit of control and comfort in our workspace, and I think that if people look at it that way as something that can give them a little bit of agency when they are out in the world rather than as a burden, though that is the case for some, but I think overall its a good idea," she said.

No new cases

Also Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19.

That makes one week without notching any additional cases of the virus.

There are two active cases, in the Eastern Health region of the province: a male and a female, both between the ages of 20 and 39.

The province's total COVID-19 caseload remains 268. So far, 263 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three deaths.

A total of 28,668 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 81 since Sunday.

While Monday marks seven consecutive days without a new case, it's also significant as it marks the unveiling of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District's back-to-school plan for thousands of K-12 students.

