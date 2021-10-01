Masks still important when N.L. repeals mandate, doctor says

A sign instructs people to wear a face covering before entering a building. (CBC)

While Public Health plans to drop COVID-19 restrictions in Newfoundland and Labrador in two weeks, some public institutions may still require masks, and a medical school professor says face coverings are still valuable to contain the spread of the virus.

In separate statements to CBC News, both Eastern Health and Western Health said "at this ​time, it is not anticipated that masking requirements within [their] facilities will change on March 14, 2022."

While some Public Health measures have been loosened Monday, the province plans to repeal all COVID-19 restrictions by March 14. As of that date, there will be no restrictions in place for any businesses or settings, and while wearing a mask will still be recommended by the government, it will no longer be required.

Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health did not respond to inquiries from CBC News on the matter.

Other public institutions in the province may also continue to require masks within their facilities.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC News that "the matter of mask requirements is currently under discussion and it would be premature to comment further at this point."

Similarly, Metrobus said it has "not finalized a decision on mask requirements."

Memorial University is maintaining their mask requirement until at least the end of the winter term, which wraps up on April 23, but masks will no longer be required in MUN's shared office spaces after March 14.

The university's Chief Risk Officer, Greg McDougall, said a decision will be made after April 23 on mask rules for the spring semester.

However, McDougall said, regardless of the university's decision, "individuals will always be able to wear masks as a personal choice."

Masks still important, says physician

Dr. Brenda Wilson, a public health physician and professor in community health at MUN, says masking will continue to be an important tool as the province enters the endemic stage.

"I'm keeping my mask," she said.

"Just because mask mandates may have been dropped by the province, that doesn't mean that masks are useless or that they're not necessary.… We still have individuals in our community who are high risk or vulnerable, and they need our protection."

Wilson said she was surprised by Public Health's decision to drop all pandemic restrictions, but she's optimistic that it's the right choice.

She said Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have handled the pandemic well, and she feels this is government's attempt to shift responsibility to individuals and allow people to decide for themselves what risks or protections they want in their day-to-day lives.

"I do believe that this is a community and a population that is well prepared to handle this," said Wilson.

"It's about saying, 'we've got to learn to do this for ourselves,' and trying to hand over control to individuals."

Wilson said masks, vaccines and ventilation are the three essential factors for the eventual end of the pandemic, but improved ventilation in buildings would be "the smartest investment that we can make" to get rid of masks once and for all.

She said government needs to change codes surrounding the ventilation standard for buildings, and invest in retrofitting major public spaces, like schools, to have better ventilation.

"That's the thing that means we don't need masks."

