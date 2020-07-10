Skip to Main Content
How many people wear masks in N.L.?
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

How many people wear masks in N.L.?

Masks have become a symbol of the pandemic, now they’re becoming law in some of Canada’s biggest cities. But in this province, even health experts say they don’t see many people wearing them.

Experts say the province is lagging behind in mask use

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

Masks have become a symbol of the pandemic, but they're far from the norm in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In this province, even health experts say they don't see many people wearing them.

That stands in stark contrast to Canada's biggest city. Toronto has made it mandatory to wear a mask in indoor public places. Ottawa has done the same and Montreal is about to follow suit. 

So how many masks do you see in public buildings like grocery stores? I grabbed a pen and paper, sat in some St. John's parking lots, and took a rough count. Check out the results in the video above.

Like what you see? The CBCNL YouTube channel is packed with videos that prod, provoke and push your critical thinking. Check us out, and don't forget to hit the red Subscribe button.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

About the Author

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's, NL.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now