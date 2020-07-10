How many people wear masks in N.L.?

Masks have become a symbol of the pandemic, but they're far from the norm in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In this province, even health experts say they don't see many people wearing them.

That stands in stark contrast to Canada's biggest city. Toronto has made it mandatory to wear a mask in indoor public places. Ottawa has done the same and Montreal is about to follow suit.

So how many masks do you see in public buildings like grocery stores? I grabbed a pen and paper, sat in some St. John's parking lots, and took a rough count. Check out the results in the video above.

