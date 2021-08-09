Mask on, mask off: N.L. business owners react to end of mask mandate

Jeremy Edgar said many of his customers are excited to come in for barber services without needing to wear a mask. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

After almost a year, Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting its mask mandate, and businesses are navigating the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required in public places including restaurants, retail stores, gyms, personal service businesses and performance venues. Masks will still be required in some spaces like congregate living facilities and regional health authority facilities.

Although masks are no longer required, they are still strongly recommended by public health officials, especially when physical distancing is difficult.

Jeremy Edgar, owner and operator of Top Notch Barbershop in St. John's, is welcoming the change. He said at least 60 per cent of customers used to avail of facial services like beard trims, but he hasn't been able to offer them since the mask mandate began.

"We've lost a lot of income," Edgar said.

Edgar said many of his customers are excited to come in for barber services without wearing a mask. Still, he said, any customer is still welcome to wear their mask if they choose.

"We support anyone's decision, whatever is best for their safety," he said.

Kerri Basha, owner of Goldie Beauty Bar, said her business will continue to enforce mask wearing for both staff and customers. (Submitted by Kerri Basha)

Now that masks are no longer mandated, some businesses have implemented their own mask policies.

Goldie Beauty Bar in St. John's will continue requiring customers and staff to wear masks. Owner Kerri Basha said she decided to implement the policy because her business involves prolonged close contact with members of the public.

"I just simply did not feel comfortable having myself or my staff, you know, to work that closely with the public without any form of protection," Basha said.

Basha said her staff is in full favour of the policy, which she said will help protect them from COVID-19, as well as other bugs like influenza and the common cold. She said the mask mandate has not overly affected her business, and she believes the policy will help make some clients feel safer.

While Basha does anticipate some pushback over her business's mask policy, she said the response has so far been overwhelmingly supportive.

"I've been so grateful and so blown away by the amount of positive messages," she said.

Be kind, be courteous

In a panel discussion on Newfoundland Morning on Monday, three business owners said while they aren't implementing mask policies, they're encouraging staff and customers to do what makes them feel most comfortable.

"We're totally all very excited, very excited," said Elizabeth Brake, owner and operator of Silver Scissors, a salon in Corner Brook.

She said masks have made communication difficult in the salon environment, especially for customers with hearing loss. "By the end of the week, you're pretty exhausted because it's hard to talk to people," she said.

Brake said some of her staff will continue to wear masks, and she'll have them handy in case a customer would rather wear one. She's also prepared to ask a customer to put on a mask if they're experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms.

Kevin Vincent, owner of Newfound Sushi, said that both staff and customers can decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Kevin Vincent, owner of Newfound Sushi in Corner Brook, said his staff's reaction to the relaxed mask measures have been "a mixed bag." He said some are excited to go without the mask, while others with unvaccinated children at home are going to continue to mask up.

Vincent said he feels comfortable without a mask because more people are getting fully vaccinated. As of Monday, more than 62 per cent of the eligible population of Newfoundland and Labrador have had both vaccine doses.

"It's always nice to see people's smiling faces. We are in the customer service industry," he said. "We've been identifying people by their eyes."

Robin White, owner of Total Body Fitness in Gander, said relaxed rules will make working out easier, especially in the warm summer months. She does expect some gym members will continue to wear their masks, especially in crowded areas.

White said it's important to be kind and respectful of others, regardless of whether or not they decide to wear a mask.

"I think everyone just needs to remember that we're all kind of getting through this together," she said. "Be courteous and considerate of everybody else."