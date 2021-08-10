'It's just using common sense': N.L. mask mandate replaced by patchwork of policies

After almost a year, Newfoundland and Labrador dropped its mask mandate on Tuesday. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador has dropped its mask mandate, but residents shouldn't throw their masks away — at least, not yet.

On Tuesday, a patchwork of mask policies and recommendations replaced the blanket provincial mask requirement that was implemented Aug. 24, 2020.

Some places are requiring patrons and staff to wear masks, while others are allowing people to make their own decisions. Some businesses and organizations have more specific rules, and are requiring masks in some instances but not in others.

"Masking is still strongly recommended, especially when you are not always able to physically distance from others and you don't know their vaccination status," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald at Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

Fitzgerald said the decision to lift the mask mandate was based on the province's high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 case numbers. She said public health will consider bringing the mandate back if necessary.

The Avalon Mall in St. John's will not require patrons to wear masks, but masking up is still encouraged per public health guidelines, said general manager Donna Vincent in an interview with The St. John's Morning Show.

Vincent said some stores will still require customers to wear masks, and disposable masks are available for free for anyone who needs one.

Vincent said most store managers have rolled with the punches as capacity restrictions and other rules have shifted over the past 17 months, and customers have been largely co-operative as well.

"I will say that our customers, and I guess Newfoundland in general, have really been very good," she said.

Metrobus announced it will be lifting capacity limits, although transit users will still be required to wear a mask.

In a statement, Memorial University announced masks will no longer be required in most locations on campus, although they are still encouraged. They are still required in university vehicles and at health facilities.

The university said a final decision about masks in classrooms and laboratories will be made before the beginning of the fall semester in September.

All four regional health authorities have announced masks are still required in all facilities.

To mask or not to mask

Masks will no longer be required in fitness facilities, although at least one business owner said the new rule doesn't change much. The mask mandate required gym members to wear a mask while walking around the facility, but not while using equipment.

Kristian Alexander, owner of Inshape Fitness, said he won't be enforcing a mask policy at his business, although he said he may still choose to wear a mask in some public places.

"It's just using common sense and following the regulations," Alexander said.

He said he's following the latest news about COVID-19 but he doesn't see a need to enforce a mask policy if the mandate has been dropped by public health. Patrons are welcome to wear their mask if they want, he said.

Some personal service businesses have elected to keep masks mandatory, in part because of the often prolonged contact between clients and staff.

Renee Sigurdson, owner of Frontier Tattoo Studio in Bay Roberts, said the medical aspects of tattoo appointments played a role in her decision to keep masks mandatory for staff and clients.

"Dr. Fitzgerald did keep the mandate on for hospitals and clinics and whatnot, and because we deal with blood-borne pathogens, we decided to keep it as well," Sigurdson said.

She said her staff was fully in full of the decision, and some had actually been wearing masks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If my staff feels safer coming to work, I believe that my clients would feel safer coming in there, too," she said.

Sigurdson said the public response to her decision has been almost entirely positive.

"I haven't had any negative response except for one person who said that her rights were being taken away," she said. "My rights are being taken away if I don't feel safe going to work with somebody coming in without a mask on.… I'm not, you know, going to force that upon my employees and my other clients."

