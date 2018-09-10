MUN student heading to trial for attempted murder next September

Masih Allahbakhshi has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and will have to wait another year before he can head to trial.

The 29-year-old man from Iran allegedly attacked a fellow international student on the North Head Trail at Signal Hill in April 2017. The incident resulted in both men tumbling three metres down the side of a cliff.

He had already pleaded not guilty in provincial court, but elected to stand trial at Supreme Court, meaning he had to be arraigned and enter a plea again.

Wearing a black suit with a white shirt on Monday, Allahbakhshi stood in the prisoner's box and spoke the words "not guilty" as the judge asked him how he intended to plead.

Allahbakhshi has been out on bail since shortly after the incident took place, and was ordered to stay off MUN campus while his case was before the court.

A two-week trial will begin on Sept. 9, 2019.

He is also facing a charge of administering a noxious substance to the same victim, and will face a separate trial for that offence.

With files from Ryan Cooke

