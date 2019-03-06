Charge of administering noxious substance withdrawn against MUN student

A former Memorial University student accused of attacking a fellow international student at Signal Hill two years ago has had one of the charges against him withdrawn.

Masih Allahbakhshi is still heading to trial in September for a charge of attempted murder.

However, at provincial court in St. John's Wednesday morning, the Crown withdrew a charge of administering a noxious substance to the same alleged victim.

Crown prosecutor Jeff Summers indicated there was no "reasonable probability of conviction."

Allahbakshi appeared in court with two supporters Wednesday morning. He's out on bail.

Allahbakhshi is accused of trying to kill his fellow student on the North Head Trail in April 2017. The incident resulted in both men tumbling three metres down the side of a cliff.

He has pleaded not guilty and will go to a two-week trial will begin on Sept. 9, 2019.

