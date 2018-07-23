Weapons, cocaine trafficking charges to be laid in Marysvale arrest

Police executed two search warrants at a home in Marysvale and arrested a man who is facing a number of weapons and drugs-related charges.

RCMP say they executed two search warrants at a residence in the Conception Bay community on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces a number of charges, including three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court Sept. 5.

He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and was turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and residents are encouraged "to report drug activity in their neighbourhood by contacting their local police."

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

