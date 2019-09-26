Purchase of Marystown shipyard to Marbase gets gov't OK

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has approved the purchase of the idled shipyard in Marystown to Marbase, a company owned by Paul Antle.

Premier Dwight Ball announced the official sale Thursday morning at the Cold Harvest Aquaculture Conference underway in St. John's.

Marbase plans to transform the yard into a service and supply centre for aquaculture projects, including the massive $250-million Grieg NL project.

Antle said there is already a collective agreement in place with Unifor Local 20 for work at the newly-purchased site.

The transaction between Kiewit, the shipyard's former owner, and Marbase was first announced in March, pending provincial approval.

Antle: "The ultimate purpose is to accelerate growth in the aquaculture sector."<br>Great day for Marystown and the future of our aquaculture sector, adds Antle. —@TRobertst

"It's been a long time," Ball said at the announcement.

The province will foot the $1.5-million bill for environmental clean up at the site.

Marystown had been the initial buyer pursuing the $1-million purchase agreement of the shipyard from Kiewit, but its mayor said earlier this year that the deal had taken too long and the town decided to step aside.

In addition to the $1 million shipyard purchase, Marbase will invest $7.5 million over the next three years to get the operation up and running.

Antle, who has run multiple times for the provincial Liberal party, told the Marystown chamber of commerce in March that he expected the shipyard to create 200 full-time jobs in the first year, doubling to 400 within three or four years.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador