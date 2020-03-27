RCMP seek suspect who stole jewelry, lotto tickets from Marystown Mall

Police are searching for a person who broke into the Marsytown Mall in the early hours of Thursday morning and stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and lottery tickets.

According to the RCMP, the suspect smashed their way into Jasmine Jewellers, the local chamber of commerce office, Chalky's Billiards, and an Atlantic Lottery kiosk.

Police say the person was fully disguised. They were captured on the mall's security cameras in several places, wearing what appears to be a white sweatshirt, black pants and a black hood over their face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP in Marystown, or Crime Stoppers.

A person broke into the Marystown Mall on Thursday and stole jewelry and lottery tickets. (RCMP)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador