RCMP seek suspect who stole jewelry, lotto tickets from Marystown Mall
Nfld. & Labrador

A person broke into the Marystown Mall early Thursday morning and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and lottery tickets.

Person was fully disguised, wearing black hood or mask over face

CBC News ·
Police are seeking this person, who wore a black mask or hood over their face while breaking into the Marystown Mall. (RCMP)

Police are searching for a person who broke into the Marsytown Mall in the early hours of Thursday morning and stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and lottery tickets.

According to the RCMP, the suspect smashed their way into Jasmine Jewellers, the local chamber of commerce office, Chalky's Billiards, and an Atlantic Lottery kiosk.

Police say the person was fully disguised. They were captured on the mall's security cameras in several places, wearing what appears to be a white sweatshirt, black pants and a black hood over their face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP in Marystown, or Crime Stoppers.

A person broke into the Marystown Mall on Thursday and stole jewelry and lottery tickets. (RCMP)

