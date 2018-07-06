Skip to Main Content
Marystown man airlifted to St. John's after beating

Police say the man was sent to the Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries.
Burin Peninsula RCMP say a 59-year-old man had life-threatening injuries following a physical altercation. (CBC News)

A man from Marystown was airlifted to hospital in St. John's with life-threatening injuries, following what police describe as a "physical altercation" on Thursday.

The 59-year-old is in serious but stable condition at the Health Sciences Centre, said the Burin Peninsula RCMP in a press release.

A 57-year-old man from Marystown has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats. He appeared in provincial court in Grand Bank Friday afternoon and was remanded until Tuesday. 

