Marystown man airlifted to St. John's after beating

A man from Marystown was airlifted to hospital in St. John's with life-threatening injuries, following what police describe as a "physical altercation" on Thursday.

The 59-year-old is in serious but stable condition at the Health Sciences Centre, said the Burin Peninsula RCMP in a press release.

A 57-year-old man from Marystown has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats. He appeared in provincial court in Grand Bank Friday afternoon and was remanded until Tuesday.

