Marystown man charged for pointing gun at kids: RCMP
72-year-old man was found with 'a number of unsecured firearms' in his home
Two children told police a man in Marystown pointed a handgun at them while they were riding their bikes on Wednesday night.
Burin Peninsula RCMP said a 72-year-old Marystown man is now facing several charges, after police tracked the suspect down by the description of his vehicle, a Black Ford Ranger truck, and licence plate.
When officers searched the man's home, they found "a number of unsecured firearms, in addition to two handgun style airsoft pistols."
The 72-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm, using an imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence and unsafe storage of firearms.
He appeared in court, was released on certain conditions and is due back in court on Sept. 18.
Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador