Marystown man charged for pointing gun at kids: RCMP

Two children told police a man in Marystown pointed a handgun at them while they were riding their bikes on Wednesday night.

Burin Peninsula RCMP said a 72-year-old Marystown man is now facing several charges, after police tracked the suspect down by the description of his vehicle, a Black Ford Ranger truck, and licence plate.

When officers searched the man's home, they found "a number of unsecured firearms, in addition to two handgun style airsoft pistols."

The 72-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm, using an imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence and unsafe storage of firearms.

He appeared in court, was released on certain conditions and is due back in court on Sept. 18.