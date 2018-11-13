No threat to public safety, as mystery of unconscious Marystown man continues: RCMP

There's still no word on what caused the life-threatening head injuries to Dustin Hannam, the man who was found unconscious in a parking lot in Marystown almost two weeks ago.

Marystown RCMP said in a release Tuesday that their investigation into the discovery of Hannam is ongoing.

Hannam, 30, was found on Ville Marie Drive, near the Canada Post office, around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

"At this point, there has been no evidence discovered that would cause concern for public safety," RCMP said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the K-9 unit, major crimes division, forensics and special support units have all been dispatched and are working "diligently to determine the complete facts surrounding this incident and exactly what occurred to cause the man's injuries."

Anyone who has any information about the incident, no matter how small or unimportant it may seem, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are encouraging anyone who was in the Ville Marie Drive area of Marystown between 6 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, or anyone who drove through that area and who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador