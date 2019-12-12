2 students at Marystown K-7 school charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Two students at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of death threats being made against students and staff of Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police officers attended the school and arrested two youths for conspiracy to commit murder and uttering death threats.

Both youths were held in custody overnight and have since been released on a number of conditions, and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15, 2020.

As part of their court conditions, they cannot return to school.

The names of the suspects are covered by a publication ban as they are youth.

There are 433 kids enrolled in the Kindergarten to Grade 7 school.

