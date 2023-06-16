Marystown is divided following Canning Bridge closure, but residents are adapting

A landmark bridge that spans Southwest Arm Inlet in Marystown is shut down, and it's forcing residents to rethink the way they get around town.

The Canning Bridge was closed in February following an assessment that found it unfit for vehicle traffic, creating an inconvenient situation in which traffic patterns for many have been changed dramatically.

"It's frustrating, but I guess I got no other choice, only accept it," Marystown resident Edgar Williams said this week.

Southwest Arm Inlet separates the south side of Marystown, where most people live, with the north side, which is the town's commercial hub and includes a wide array of businesses and services.

Ruby Farrell, left, and Ramona Edwards live in Little Bay and work at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation outlet in Marystown. The closure of the bridge has transformed a seven- or eight-minute drive to work into a 25-minute journey. So when they can, they carpool, park at the entrance to Canning Bridge, and walk across the bridge to their workplace. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The Canning Bridge is a critical link in the town, but its closure means residents now have to travel to the western side of Marystown and use the Creston Causeway in order to cross the inlet.

For people who live in Little Bay, for example, a trip to the grocery store that used to be a seven- or eight-minute drive is now up to 25 minutes.

And a taxi ride from Reddy's subdivision on Mount Vincent Crescent to the Marystown mall that used to cost $8 is now $20.

But area residents appear to accept this new reality.

"I'd rather be safe than have to worry about any time you're on the bridge in the car," said Ruby Farrell. "But overall I don't mind it. Just hopefully it gets done sooner rather than later."

Marystown Mayor Brian Keating says residents can expect at least a three-year interruption in travel patterns in the Burin Peninsula town following the closure of the Canning Bridge. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The bridge remains open to pedestrians and cyclists, and many area residents are avoiding the longer drive by parking their vehicles on the south side and walking across to their jobs or other daily activities on the north side.

Ruby Farrell and Ramona Edwards both live in Little Bay, on the south side of the inlet, and work at the liquor store on Columbia Drive on the north side.

During a sunny, warm day last week, they carpooled to the bridge, and walked the rest of the way.

"It's just such a long ride and you're not used to it, so we do this because it's convenient and for saving gas money," said Edwards.

"And we get a little bit of exercise besides," Farrell added.

WATCH | Residents of Marystown speak with the CBC's Terry Roberts: Marystown bridge closure forcing commuters to rethink how they travel Duration 1:34 The Canning Bridge in Marystown has been closed to vehicle traffic since February, forcing residents to change how they get around.

The Canning crossing is a two-lane, 120-metre span, built in 1957. Prior to its construction, residents used boats to cross the inlet, and until the 1980s, when the Creston Causeway was completed, the Canning was the only bridge across the inlet.

But the passage of time hasn't been kind to the steel and concrete on the bridge. It's crumbling and shaky, and — according to an assessment by engineers — it's no longer safe to drive on and needs to be replaced.

So in February, the barricades went up, and the inconvenience for travellers began.

"To go for groceries is now a 20-kilometre trip return. It was not even one [kilometre] before," said Frederick Drillet, who lives in the shadow of the bridge, on Water Street West.

"So we are very careful about our driving. Saving gas," he added.

The bridge is a provincial responsibility, and residents have been told that a replacement — either a combination causeway-bridge, or a structure similar to the existing one — will take at least three years to complete.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on a solution, studies are underway, and some money has been earmarked.

Marystown Mayor Brian Keating said it's the No. 1 topic in town, but he's asking for patience from residents.

"I'd rather be here talking about her closure than a catastrophe," said Keating.

"It's a bad impact on the whole peninsula, and Marystown especially. But right now we better be prepared that it's going to be the next three years for sure before we can get across here again, at minimum."

A government statement said Canning Bridge has been included in the department's multiyear roads plan, and an engineering feasibility study will be conducted to determine what the new bridge will look like and how much it might cost.

