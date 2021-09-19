Search for Mary's Harbour fishermen enters 2nd day as N.L. communities hold vigils overnight

Marc Russell and a second crew member aboard the Island Lady. The pair was last heard from around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. (Submitted/Dwight Russell )

The search for two fishermen missing off Mary's Harbour is continuing Sunday as residents come together to hope for a positive development.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed Sunday morning that the search has recovered debris — a blue fishing tub — which they believe is connected to the missing vessel, the Island Lady.

Although the tub is not definitively linked, JRCC Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens told CBC News it is likely connected and that the find has refined the search area.

The fishermen, Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins, were expected to land in Mary's Harbour around 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Local fishing crews began the search that evening. The JRCC and the Canadian Coast Guard joined later that night after picking up radio chatter from the ongoing search, according to Owens.

The search has covered about 3,000 square nautical miles as of Sunday morning, Owens said. Multiple aircraft and vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard, PAL Airlines and others are involved in the search.

"The weather had a bit of an opening yesterday in which we were able to see a little bit more. So we've covered a significant of area, and gone over different areas as well a second and third time," Owens told CBC News Sunday.

Owens said the provincial government and a significant number of local vessels have also aided in the search, which has greatly enhanced searching capabilities.

Several vessels were on the water Saturday evening after Dwight Russell, Marc Russell's father, made a call to fishers in the area to aid in the search.

Vigils held across N.L. Saturday night

While the search on the water was ongoing, several vigils were held in communities across southern Labrador and other parts of the province to pray for the fishers' safe return.

"This horrific ordeal with those two missing boys...affected not just the families, it affected every community along our coast. Everyone is family," Ida Powell, who organized a prayer service on the wharf in Charlottetown, said.

"When I left there, I just felt at peace. I just felt that we needed to do something. And from the turnout that we had down there, it was evident that all of these people felt the same way."

Like many communities in Labrador, Port Hope Simpson held a vigil for the missing fishers on Saturday night. (Submitted/Vanessa Sampson)

Powell said many in the region are reeling over the weekend, as the families involved are so connected to the surrounding communities.



The two minutes of silence she organized were held on the wharf in Charlottetown in front of Dwight Russell's boat, the Miss McKenzie. Powell said Mary's Harbour, St. Lewis, Port Hope Simpson, Red Bay, L'Anse-au-Loop, Cartwright and Happy Valley-Goose Bay followed suit with their own ceremonies.

"I was feeling God's presence. That's what I was feeling. I was feeling that my prayer to our holy father in heaven was in some way consoling thee families…it gave me hope," she said.

"Everyone was on that wharf, and I'm willing to bet in these other communities that I mentioned, it was the same thing. That's the close connection."

People stand on the wharf in Charlottetown to pray for the safe return of the two missing fishers. (Submitted by Ida Powell)

Owens said the search will continue throughout Sunday, with the hope the men can be found still present.

"We're still hopeful to find these individuals. But for the rest of the day, our intention is to continue searching until we find them," he added.

"We go until really there's no other option…At this point in time, we can't dismiss any possibility, and we need to continue on as a full search and rescue."