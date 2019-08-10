They were sisters, and they fished together off Labrador: A Land & Sea archival special
Mary and Josephine McDonald, two of the oldest sisters from a family of nine girls, were featured in this 1977 episode hosted by Dave Quinton.
This 1977 episode features two women helping their family survive
We head to the fishing grounds off Labrador for this vintage episode of Land & Sea, which features the story of two sisters in a profession that was largely a male bastion.
Mary and Josephine McDonald, two of the oldest sisters from a family of nine girls, led a fishing boat off the coast of Labrador.
The women from West St. Modeste fished, farmed and cut wood to help their family survive.
In 1977, Land & Sea visited the town to document the female fishing duo, which the program at the time described as rare.
But as host Dave Quinton remarked, "It would prove to be a story of guts and determination, of love and devotion, of hard work and sacrifice."
Click the player above to see the full episode, one of our favourites from the archive.
