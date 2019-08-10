They were sisters, and they fished together off Labrador: A Land & Sea archival special

We head to the fishing grounds off Labrador for this vintage episode of Land & Sea, which features the story of two sisters in a profession that was largely a male bastion.

Mary and Josephine McDonald, two of the oldest sisters from a family of nine girls, led a fishing boat off the coast of Labrador.

The women from West St. Modeste fished, farmed and cut wood to help their family survive.

In 1977, Land & Sea visited the town to document the female fishing duo, which the program at the time described as rare.

But as host Dave Quinton remarked, "It would prove to be a story of guts and determination, of love and devotion, of hard work and sacrifice."

