The Biggest Mary: Chicken chain Mary Brown's buys naming rights to Mile One Centre

Mile One Centre in downtown St. John's will soon be known as Mary Brown's Centre, after a deal was reached between the city and the fried chicken chain. (Jen White/CBC)

Best of cluck to the St. John's sports teams who will be playing in Mile One Centre this season, under a new name.

Naming rights to the St. John's arena have been have been bought by the Newfoundland-based fried chicken franchise Mary Brown's. According to a media release issued Thursday morning by the company, the venue will be renamed Mary Brown's Centre as part of a deal with the City of St. John's and St. John's Sports and Entertainment.

The name change takes effect Nov. 5, and will include a new sign on the front of the building and sponsorship deals with the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team and Newfoundland Rogues basketball team.

A Mary Brown's express restaurant will also open in the stadium.

"Seeing the name Mary Brown in lights is a familiar sight across Newfoundland and Labrador, but soon, it will be on a much larger scale," the release reads.

The 6,000-seat venue has been called Mile One Centre since its opening in 2001, because of its location at the start of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The stadium has served as a home for several hockey and basketball teams during its time, as well as a popular venue for some of the province's biggest concerts.

The City of St. John's ownership of the arena — and subsidization — was an issue during the 2021 municipal election, as the city has stated it's not ready to sell it.

"We are excited to partner with Mary Brown's Chicken, one of the province's most successful homegrown companies Together, I am confident we will do great things for local entertainment," SJSE CEO Sheena McCrate said in the release.

The release does not say how much the deal is worth, but CBC has asked the City of St. John's for comment.