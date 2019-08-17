CBC News ·

Although people have been stopping to admire for the past few weeks, the bright and colourful mural on the side of Mary Brown's newest store in downtown St. John's is officially complete.

"I am happy to have done it, I am happy to be done too," said an exhausted Kyle Bustin, the local artist behind the painting.

Bustin said the painting took 20 days to complete and that's including help from two other painters.

"Super excited to have this big bright colourful mural in downtown St. John's," he said, standing in front of the three-storey piece of art located at the corner of Water and Adelaide streets.

The artist said the company wanted something that people could stop and look at, so he came up with a "Where's Waldo" type mural. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Although a handful of other artists submitted ideas for the project, it was Bustin's "Where's Waldo" style art that caught the attention of the N.L.-based fast-food company senior officials.

"For me, Mary Brown's is chickens and I really like drawing chickens."

Greg Roberts, CEO of the company said the mural is "beyond expectations."

"We wanted to not just make it a commercial thing we wanted to use it as a cultural piece, something bigger than us," said Roberts.

Greg Roberts is the CEO for Mary Brown's Chicken and Tators. He said he is very proud of the artwork created. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

His favourite part of the mural, the "mer-mooses," a half moose, half mermaid character painted just over top the Mary Brown's sign.

"Really proud, really proud," he said, staring at the mural during the official unveiling Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant is set to open at the beginning of September. Due to its close proximity to George Street, the city has agreed to give the food chain access to a "walk-up window," which will stay open late.

This is the company's 41st Mary Brown's restaurant in the province.

But even bigger plans are being made nationally and internationally. The company plans on opening its 200th location next year.

The mural was done in stages. This is what it looked like at the start of the project. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

And although, Roberts said there isn't too much growth left in the province, it's Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that deserve credit for much of the company's success.

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are our ambassadors. What they are doing for our company it is just remarkable," he said.

"The support they give us is just unbelievable, I don't know any brand in the world that gets so much support from home."

