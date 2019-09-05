Man killed in industrial accident 'abided by the rules,' cousin says

Gerard Drover is being remembered as smart, musically accomplished, meticulous in his work — and someone who preached safety in the workplace.

That's why Drover's fatal injury on the job site in Stephenville came as such a shock to his friend and cousin, Marty Gregory.

"I don't think Gerard was ever concerned about his own safety. He was always concerned about everybody else's [safety]," Gregory said in an interview with CBC News on Thursday.

"He knew the rules. He abided by the rules."

Workers were still on the site on the new College of the North Atlantic campus in Stephenville Thursday. It's not clear if the stop-work order applies to the entire work site or not. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Gregory said Drover passed away on Sept. 1 days after the scissor lift he was operating came in contact with an overhead industrial fan.

He was working on the new College of the North Atlantic campus in Stephenville for a local company contracted by Quebec company Pomerleau Inc., which was awarded the tender by the provincial government.

"I do not accept that Gerard Drover was responsible for this," Gregory said.

Drover was injured on Aug. 27, and according to Service NL, a stop-work order was issued that same day.

He was transported from Stephenville to St. John's, where he later died.

Police not called for a week

The RCMP, however, were not contacted immediately. In a statement, a spokesperson said police were brought in on the investigation seven days after the incident, on Sept. 3, by the Chief Medical Examiner.

After speaking with Drover's coworkers following the incident, Gregory said he called occupational health and safety himself to ensure the site was shut down.

"They said they knew there was an incident and that's all they knew. I don't think at the time they understood how severe the incident was," he said.

Gregory knows the challenges of workplace safety all too well, as the owner of RothLochston, an industrial construction maintenance and fabrication contractor that does business across the country.

"Listen, incidents happen. I have them happen in my business. You're fighting that battle all the time," Gregory said.

In this case, he felt the police should have been called right away.

"I felt that if the investigation got off to a poor start, if the site is not secure, how can the family get any answers as to what happened there?"

Meanwhile, workers were on site at the building Thursday.

It is not clear if the stop-work order applies to the entire site or the specific subcontractor. Service NL did not respond to CBC's inquiries as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Gerard Drover, pictured with his daughter, died Sunday after an industrial accident in Stephenville. (RothLochston)

Earlier this week, Gregory issued a statement on his company's website Wednesday telling employees of their rights to a safe workplace.

He was compelled to write that, he said, after hearing concerns from other employees outside his company who knew Drover.

"My sense is that employees don't have that voice and it's concerning to hear stories of things swept under the rugs," Gregory said. "These are things that lead to fatalities."

He said workers in the industrial field have told Gregory they are hesitant to speak up about safety concerns over fears of being the first to be laid off.

Drover worked in Alberta for years and decided to return home on a permanent basis as a painter and plasterer to be close to his children. The youngest is 15.

Gregory said the family is still in disbelief over the loss.

Pomerleau Inc. did not immediately respond to a request by CBC News.

Drover's death marks the second fatal workplace accident in Newfoundland and Labrador this year.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador