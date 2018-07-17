This couple can really push each other's buttons, and they wouldn't have it any other way

Marion and Wilf Hunt enjoy playing the accordion together. The couple has been married for 47 years and still pick up a gig or two where they can. (Submitted )

Finding common ground with your partner is important, according to relationship experts.

One Newfoundland couple found it in their shared love of button accordions and traditional Newfoundland music.

Wilf and Marion Hunt have been married for 47 years. Last weekend, the couple performed at the Roy Babstock Beaches Accordion Festival in Eastport.

"It's so fun, especially when the two of us are together. I mean, as a husband and wife team it's not that common to see," Marion said.

"It's fun at parties and that kind of thing. It's a nice enjoyment, especially for Wilf. He's really, really involved with it. I more or less could sit back and listen to him, more than I like playing myself."

Early start

Marion said she did play a "little" when she was three or four years old, but it sort of fell by the wayside.

"Then of course I met Wilf and he was really into accordion music, and I've always loved it."

Marion Hunt started playing the button accordion when she was a child. Now she teams up with her husband and the duo play gigs around the province. (Submitted )

However, it was a decade or so ago before Marion finally broke down and picked up an accordion.

"I guess probably around 11 or 12 years ago when they were trying to get at Bannerman Park enough accordion players playing together to get into the Guinness Book of World Records," she said. "I decided to buy an accordion and see if I could play Mussels in the Corner."

Wilf has been gigging with his squeezebox for a few decades now, so it was no surprise to friends and family when he married a girl who shares a mutual interest in the instrument.

"I played around Glovertown for years. I've played at weddings back in the 60s when there wasn't much new music around. There wasn't many people playing at the time," he said.

"So it was nobody's surprise to see me play."

Wilf Hunt has been playing the squeezebox at weddings since the 60s. (Submitted )

They do have one regret about their shared love, however.

"Wilf is a little bit disappointed that I didn't start playing a lot earlier because we probably could have done a lot of playing together," Marion said with a laugh.

