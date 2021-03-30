Learn how to make marmalade with just 3 ingredients

Yohei Sakai's passion for jam experimentation started from a desire to reuse glass jars. (Submitted by Yohei Sakai )

Yohei Sakai wasn't always into making his own jam. But when he moved to Newfoundland eight years ago, he discovered he couldn't recycle glass jars.

"I felt so bad that something so easy to recycle we have to throw in the garbage. That was actually the motivation."

What started as an effort to reduce and recycle has turned into a hobby Yohei really enjoys. He's experimented making jam with all sorts of fruits, from papayas and oranges to crabapples and even pink grapefruit.

Yohei speaks three languages: Spanish, Japanese and English, and has compared the sugar quantities in jam recipes from Japan, Spain and North America.

"One thing I noticed is that North American recipes use a lot of sugar. A lot."

Yohei prefers his jam less sweet, so he makes small batches at a time using less sugar. The flavours of the fruit really come through but the jam doesn't last as long.

WATCH how Yohei makes his orange marmalade here:

Jammin' with Yohei CBC News Newfoundland 3:44 Yohei Sakai shows us how he makes marmalade jam using tangerines, sugar and lemon juice. 3:44

What's next for Yohei's jam-making? This year he has big plans try making kiwi jam along with orange-mango.

If you speak Spanish, Yohei shares videos of his jam making, along with his singing, ukulele playing, cooking and vlogs about his life on his YouTube channel.



Want to make Yohei's marmalade? Check out the video above or the recipe listed below.

Yohei's Marmalade

Makes one jar.

What you'll need:

3 tangerines or oranges

2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Sugar

Method

Step 1: Peel the oranges and remove as much of the pith as you can (the white part on the outside of the orange). Open the orange and remove the stringy pieces from each slice.

Step 2: Cut the peel into thin slices. To decrease bitterness, scrape white parts away from peel.

Step 3: Put the peel in a saucepan of cold water. Bring it to a boil for 5 minutes, then remove the peel and rinse with cold water.

Step 4: While the peel is boiling, cut the oranges into small pieces.

Step 5: Put the cut orange and peel in saucepan. Weigh the fruit and peel. Add sugar equivalent to 30 per cent of the weight of the fruit.

Step 6: Let the fruit and sugar sit for 10-15 minutes.

Step 7: Bring the fruit/sugar to a boil and then reduce heat. Simmer for about a half hour or until thickened.

Step 8: Add two tablespoons of lemon juice and continue simmering for 5 more minutes.

Step 9: Put the jam in a sterilized glass jar while the jar is still hot. Leave about a half inch space in the top of the jar. Seal the lid tightly.

Step 10: Place the jar in a large pot of water, covered by about two inches of water and boil for 5 minutes.

Step 11: Store the jam upside down until it cools. Eat and enjoy!

