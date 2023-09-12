Dozens of new charges laid against Paradise teacher accused of luring through social media

Markus Hicks, 32, is facing more than four dozen new charges in addition to a count of sexual assault laid last week, police announced Tuesday. (East Coast Volleyball Club/Instagram)

A Paradise, N.L., teacher and volleyball coach charged last week with sexual assault is now facing nearly 50 new charges, say police.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Markus Hicks, 32, had been charged with 49 additional counts, including three more counts of sexual assault, four charges related to child pornography and a dozen counts of luring a child. Police say the charges relate to new five new cases.

Hicks is currently in custody, awaiting a court date next month.

On Thursday, the RNC announced one charge of sexual assault against Hicks, the result of an investigation that had begun Aug. 23, according to police spokesperson Const. James Cadigan. Police said it had received reports of someone using fake social media profiles to lure people into sexual encounters.

Last week, police publicly released the fictituous social media accounts, looking for information from anyone who may have interacted with them.

On Monday, police laid 49 new charges against Hicks in connection with five new cases:

Three counts of sexual assault.

Attempted sexual assault.

Two counts of possession of child pornography.

Two counts of accessing child pornography.

Four counts of disguise with intent.

Three counts of breach of trust.

Two counts of permitting prohibited sexual activity within a household.

Twelve counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Twelve counts of luring a child.

Eight counts of arranging a sexual offence with a youth.

The RNC is still investigating, according to Tuesday's press release.

Cadigan said Tuesday three of the five new victims who came forward are minors and the alleged events that resulted in charges took place within the past year.

He declined to comment on whether the allegations relate in any way to Hicks's positions as volleyball coach and teacher.

