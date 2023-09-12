4 new complainants step forward as 13 more charges laid against Paradise teacher
Police said Friday they have charged Markus Hicks, 32, with 13 further charges as part of a widening investigation into luring youth over social media.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said four new people have come forward with information that led to most of the new charges.
One of the 13 charges is connected to a complainant who had already come forward, say police..
Before the new charges, six complainants had filed information that had led to charges.
Hicks, a Paradise, N.L., teacher and volleyball coach, remains in custody.
One of the new charges is breach of trust by a public officer.
Police first charged Hicks earlier this month, accusing him of using fake names on unspecified social media accounts to lure people into sexual acts.
The new charges include luring a child, three counts of sexual assault, four counts of disguise with intent, and both possession and accessing child pornography.
He is also charged making sexually explicit material available to a child, and with agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence.
