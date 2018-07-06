Protection from potholes is a personal thing for this road warrior

Drivers in one of Newfoundland's most popular tourism spots are seeing rings of fire on the road, thanks to a Summerford man who's fed up with potholes.

Ernest Barnes, armed with a can of spray paint, has been highlighting hazards from Twillingate to Lewisporte.

"There's not enough paint on New World Island to paint all the potholes that's there," Barnes told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

"There's one in particular, I'd say, is probably three-and-a-half or four feet long and I'd say is 11 inches deep and maybe a foot wide. If someone goes down in that hole, they're going to have a bad misfortune."

Barnes, who's a town councillor in Summerford, said the potholes have damaged a number of vehicles, and motorcycles are especially vulnerable.

"If you go down in some of those potholes, that's it, you're history. It's just as well for the earth to come and pick you up."

15 cans and counting

Barnes doesn't know exactly how many potholes he has circled with fluorescent paint, but said Thursday he was on his 15th can of paint.

Some people are donating paint and money, but most of the expense is coming from his own pocket.

"I'm very concerned about the safety of people," he said. He's also marking erosion between the edge of the roads and sidewalks, where people walk.

"Because I'm scared someone is going to do some damage to their feet, or leg."

Barnes is getting a lot of thumbs up and compliments.

He said the Liberal MHA for the district, Derek Bennett, expressed concern that he might be hurt while marking on the roads.

But he thinks government should be more concerned about fixing the potholes.

