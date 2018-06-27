Celebrating first power from Churchill Falls to Newfoundland

A historic milestone is being celebrated at Soldiers Pond on Wednesday morning, as a power link connecting the Muskrat Falls hydro megaproject to Newfoundland and Labrador's capital is formally "energized" for the first time.

An 1,100-kilometre power link connecting the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project to St. John's is being formally 'energized' Wednesday morning. (CBC)

The Soldiers Pond transmission site, located 40 minutes outside of St. John's, is connected to Labrador by a 1,100-kilometre transmission power line.

The control room where they’re testing the new systems like the conversion from DC to AC power <a href="https://t.co/RufCjLCGUW">pic.twitter.com/RufCjLCGUW</a> —@PeterCBC

The energy will come at a great cost, however — a public inquiry has been appointed to study how Muskrat Falls' estimated $6.2 billion price tag has more than doubled to $12.7 billion.

The Muskrat Falls hydro generation facility in Labrador is 90 per cent complete.

Stan Marshall, CEO of Muskrat Falls owner Nalcor Energy, will speak to the media during a tour of the now-completed transmission site that will supply full power to the island's residents by 2020.

Once Soldiers Pond becomes active, electricity rates are expected to double for the island's consumers by 2022, a burden Premier Dwight Ball has said he is working to mitigate.