Mark Rumboldt found not guilty of attempting to murder wife

Mark Rumboldt has been found not guilty of the attempted murder of his wife and guilty of administering a noxious substance.

The ruling was announced Saturday morning after the 11-person jury began deliberations on Friday.

Rumboldt was charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance after he and his wife wound up in hospital on Jan. 21, 2016, with anti-anxiety medication and sleeping pills in their bloodstream.

Police believed Rumboldt, 58, slipped anti-anxiety medication and sleeping pills into two glasses of wine and sangria and gave them to his wife.

Defence lawyer Jeff Brace argued that the evidence pointed to Rumboldt's wife as the one who administered the drugs.



More to come

