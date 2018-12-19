'Time for this nightmare to end,' says ex-wife of Mark Rumboldt during emotional hearing

Mark Rumboldt watched on a screen from a faraway jail as his former wife described how his actions tore her life apart and alienated her from a family she once loved and cared for.

Ten weeks after being found guilty of drugging his ex-wife, Rumboldt went through a sentencing hearing at Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday, where lawyers for both sides suggested how much time he should spend in jail.

The prosecution wants to see him serve between two and three years in a federal penitentiary, while his defence lawyer suggested a sentence of 12-18 months served at the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre.

In a victim impact statement, his ex-wife said jail time won't benefit anyone.

"I've felt helpless watching our sons go through the nightmare," she said. "Having their father in prison is not helpful to the family."

Rumboldt was accused of drugging his wife with Ativan and sleeping pills crushed up in glasses of wine and sangria while she took a bath in their St. John's home.

She was the one who called 911, when Rumboldt stumbled into the bathroom and collapsed on the floor. By the time paramedics arrived, both appeared heavily impaired. Tests later showed they had Ativan and sleeping pills in their system.

Rumboldt told the paramedics his wife had tried to kill herself. He was later found at her bedside with a cloth near her mouth and milky substance around her lips. It was found to be a watered down mixture of medications.

The thought of leaving my family and friends to believe I had harmed myself was horrifying to me. - Ex-wife, victim of Mark Rumboldt

A jury cleared him of attempted murder, but found him guilty of administering a noxious substance.

"Mark Rumboldt's criminal actions on the night on Jan. 22, 2016, destroyed my life as I knew it," his ex-wife said. "These actions had far reaching and disastrous consequences on me and on our family — fallout that is still being felt, still unfolding."

She said the biggest impact has been losing her family — a large circle of Rumboldt's family has stood by his side, showing their support in growing numbers at each court appearance.

Some of them cried on Wednesday as their former in-law spoke about the claims she tried to kill herself during a rocky period in the couple's 25-year marriage.

"The thought of leaving my family and friends to believe I had harmed myself was horrifying to me, especially considering how much I love life," she said through tears.

It is time for all of us here to move on and seek peace - Ex-wife, victim of Mark Rumboldt

She hasn't been able to spend a night at their family home since the incident, saying she avoids the entire west end of town where they spent their life together.

"[I am] living out of a suitcase, totally removed from my life, the place where we raised a family together now nothing but a sign of hate for me."

Wrapping up her statement, the woman said she just wants an end to the legal process — one she never wanted to be part of in the first place, but said she was "forced" to testify in.

"It is time for this nightmare to end. It is time for all of us here to move on and seek peace and healing."

A case like no other

Coming up with sentencing recommendations was a challenge for the Crown and defence, as they struggled to find any similar cases to base their suggestions on.

Lawyers typically cite other cases during sentencing hearings, using ones with similar circumstances to help the judge make a decision on what a person's punishment should be.

However, as both lawyers pointed out, they couldn't find other cases where a person was convicted of administering a noxious substance, and nothing else.

Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley asked the judge to consider Rumboldt's actions an intentional attempt to endanger his wife's life. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"I was doubting my own skills," said defence lawyer Jeff Brace, referring to the trouble he had at the law library to find cases to cite.

"I finally got excited when I found one that seemed to fit ... until I realized it was from 1897."

The details of the offence are also vague. Since juries cannot be questioned on their decisions, it's unclear if they found Rumboldt guilty of drugging her at home, in the hospital, or both.

Lawyer Jeff Brace said he had a hard time finding relevant cases to cite in his sentencing submissions because it's such a unique case. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

When handing down a sentence, the judge will also have to consider what Rumboldt's intentions were when he drugged his wife.

Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley suggested Rumboldt intended to endanger her life. Brace, however, said the judge should not consider it a life-threatening attack, since the jury found him not guilty of attempted murder.

Justice David Hurley will return his sentencing on Jan. 28.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador