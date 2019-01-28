Mark Rumboldt sentenced to 3 years in prison for drugging wife

Three months after being convicted of drugging his wife and claiming he was the victim, Mark Rumboldt says he just wants everyone to get along.

The longtime public servant was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday. Before the sentence was handed down, Rumboldt read from a sheet of paper in front of him, speaking to the judge and his family sitting in the courtroom.

After a trial that forced the family to take sides, Rumboldt said he just wants his estranged wife and himself to "become nanny and poppy again" to the grandchild they haven't seen in months.

Mark Rumboldt has been serving time at the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre as he awaited a sentence from Justice David Hurley. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

In his sentencing decision, Justice David Hurley said Rumboldt was a man with no criminal record and a low risk to reoffend, but should be punished for a serious attack on his spouse.

Defence lawyer Jeff Brace had asked the court for a sentence between 12 and 18 months. Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley asked for a three-year sentence.

With a federal sentence, Rumboldt will be eligible for parole after serving one-third. He was also granted time-and-a-half credit for the three months he's spent behind bars at the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre.

Drugged wife at home and/or hospital

The incident happened on Jan. 22, 2016, when the couple was having a night at home.

His wife was in the bath when Rumboldt stumbled through the bathroom door and fell down. She called 911, fearing he was having a stroke or overdosing. By the time paramedics arrived, both were incoherent and had to be taken to hospital.

Rumboldt was discharged later that night, and was found at his wife's bedside with a cloth near her mouth. A milky substance was found near her lips. Since juries do not give reasons for their verdicts, it is unclear if they found Rumboldt guilty of drugging her at home, in the hospital, or both.

At a sentencing hearing, the victim said the incident destroyed her life and tore her away from family members she knew and loved throughout their 25-year marriage.

