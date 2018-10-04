Man accused of attempting to murder wife was the real victim, defence argues

Two people working through a troubled marriage ended up in hospital on Jan. 21, 2016, with anti-anxiety medication and sleeping pills in their bloodstream.

That is one of the few facts accepted by both sides in the attempted murder trial of Mark Rumboldt.

The police believe Rumboldt, 58, slipped the drugs into two glasses of wine and sangria and gave them to his wife. He was charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance.

But in court on Thursday, his defence lawyer spun it the other way.

"I'd suggest the evidence points to her," said Jeff Brace during his fiery closing statements at the end of a two-week trial.

Undisputed events of Jan. 21

Both sides gave polar opposite perspectives on the same evidence during final statements to the 11-person jury on Thursday.

What is not disputed is that Rumboldt's wife called 911 that night and said her husband had taken Ativan with alcohol and was on the verge of an overdose.

Defence lawyer Jeff Brace says his client, Mark Rumboldt, is the real victim. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

When paramedics arrived on scene, they could see two people unresponsive inside the house. While waiting for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to show up, the woman inside the home crawled down the stairs and opened the door.

On the way to the hospital, a paramedic testified Rumboldt said he was leaving his wife, and that her response was to take 10 Ativan and 10 sleeping pills.

Hours later, Rumboldt had made enough of a recovery to be discharged. He asked to sit beside his wife, who was still not fully responsive, and was allowed — at this point, there was no investigation ongoing.

Several times during the night, he asked the hospital staff to check on her breathing. At one point, he asked for a facecloth.

A nurse testified she went in the room when she saw the privacy curtain was drawn shut. When she pulled it back, she said she saw Rumboldt with his hand on a facecloth around her mouth.

When the cloth was taken away, the nurse saw a milky pill residue on her lips, which she believed was consistent with watered-down Ativan.

Hospital staff soon searched her bedsheets and found a torn-up plastic bag with a closed bottle of Ativan inside and a pill between her legs.

One nurse said they had to pry her mouth open with force, and found pill residue inside.

The pills belonged to Rumboldt — they were in his possession when he was discharged from hospital hours earlier.

Where the stories differ

A police investigation began the next morning, with the RNC taking over the Rumboldt home at 7 a.m.

Investigators ran into an issue, however.

Rumboldt had left the hospital and went home at 4 a.m., leaving the alleged crime scene open to contamination for three hours.

As a result, a judge refused to sign a warrant that would allow police to send the mostly-full wine glasses for testing.

During the trial, Rumboldt's wife testified that he had drawn her a bath and poured her a glass of wine. She took a few sips, before asking for sangria instead. She testified she had only taken a few mouthfuls of that when her husband stumbled into the bathroom and collapsed on the floor.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary first laid attempted murder charges against Mark Rumboldt in November 2016, 10 months after the alleged incident took place.

She didn't have any memory after that — not of calling 911 or spending the night in hospital.

In his closing statements, Brace said there was no evidence of water on the floor. He also questioned how the victim could have become intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness after taking a few sips of the drinks her husband poured, even if they did contain drugs.

As for the incident in the hospital, Brace said Rumboldt was simply wiping her face with a wet cloth, and questioned why the bag of pills would be ripped open under the sheets on the victim's chest, with one pill found between her legs.

He suggested the bag was ripped open in a hurry while Rumboldt went down the hall to get a facecloth. He said the force needed to open her mouth was indicative of someone who was hiding something.

Crown attorney Scott Hurley, meanwhile, acknowledged that the case was complex, confusing and lacked physical evidence.

Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley asked the jury to apply logic in lieu of hard physical evidence and come to the conclusion that Mark Rumboldt is guilty. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

But he called on the jury to apply logic to the scenario, and said the only common sense conclusion was that Rumboldt attempted to kill his wife at home. He got drunk and took Ativan to deal with the stress of the scenario.

When he made it to the hospital and realized she was still alive, he was "out of control," Hurley said.

He told the jury the only reasonable conclusion was that the facecloth was used to drip drug-dissolved water in her mouth, and questioned why the bag of Ativan belonging to him would be in her bed in the first place.

Justice David Hurley is expected to give his instructions to the jury on Friday morning before they are sequestered to come up with a verdict.