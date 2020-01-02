Creation care with focus on ecological crisis a new role for this reverend

Rev. Mark Nichols has long been talking about the worldwide ecological crisis, and now he's taking his mission to greater heights in a new job as the "creation care animator" for the Anglican Diocese of Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This is part of our Christian faith, to take our role as stewards of creation, caretakers of creation, more seriously," Nichols says of his new job.

Nichols said the job focuses bringing ideas to life or — as per his job title — animating them.

In his case, the ideas he wants to bring to life are concerns around climate change, to spur action.

I think it's safe to say we're not, as a human family, doing a great job. - Rev. Mark Nichols

"This position is specific to the diocese, but Christians in general, and Anglicans in particular, walk by faith in a God who we believe created everything that is — seen and unseen — certainly created this world and all that is on it, then entrusted it to our care," said Nichols.

"And I think if we look at the world around us and the nature of the ecological crisis — not just the climate crisis but the broader ecological crisis — I think it's safe to say we're not, as a human family, doing a great job."

Nichols said the worldwide Anglican community has five marks of mission for its faith, the fifth of which is "to strive to safeguard the integrity of creation and to nurture and renew the life of the earth."

That's a pillar he takes seriously, even before the creation of his new job title, while writing columns for the last year and a half for the Anglican Life publication in N.L.

Nichols also last year asked his congregation to consider cutting out single-use plastics for Lent.

"In my own experience, through writing my columns and people talking to be about it and things I've done within my own parish, I sense a great deal of concern amongst Anglicans anyway for caring for the planet better," Nichols told The St. John's Morning Show.

Cutting single-use plastic consumption is a good individual action, but Nichols says the ecological crisis can be derailed only with systemic change. (Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images)

"My sense is that it's such a big thing, a multifaceted thing, that a lot of people can't get their heads around it."

Nichols hopes to make his way to the congregations and talk candidly about the ecological crisis, spelling out why it's an issue for everyone — not just a partisan issue.

"There's a political spectrum with left and right and everything in between, and I do think it's been made a partisan issue, which is unfortunate because it never used to be," he said.

"Somehow in more recent times it's become seen as an issue of the left, but that's just really an unfortunate development."

Actions addressing climate change are needed "on a systemic level," Nichols said, and he hopes to show people how to make their concerns heard, as well as taking individual actions to care for the planet.

"I'll get people that really express a sense of helplessness to me, and other people will say, 'Well, I recycle, so I'm doing my part.' And recycling's important, but it's a tiny piece of this big puzzle," he said.

"Then once I feel that I kind of helped them see just what the nature of the crisis is, then we can start talking about some things that we ourselves — both individually and as communities — can do to bring about the change that needs to come."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador