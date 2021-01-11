St. John's-raised skeleton athlete Mark Lynch makes World Cup debut, eyes Olympics

Skeleton athlete Mark Lynch has a need for speed CBC News Newfoundland Video 2:36 Lynch, who grew up in St. John's, finished 18th in his debut race at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s World Cup in Germany — and now has his eye on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 2:36

St. John's-raised skeleton athlete Mark Lynch has made his world cup debut in the sport, and is now eyeing an even bigger international stage as he sets his sights on the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Lynch set blistering times during his first heats at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, last Friday. He flew down the icy track, head first, at speeds of more than 127 km/h in his first run, totalling 57.42 seconds.

He was just over a tenth of a second slower in his second run, and finished 18th in his debut.

"My first heat was really good, and then the second, not so much, but there were a lot of takeaways there," Lynch said from St. Moritz, Switzerland, where he is training for his next race in the circuit on Friday.

Next week, Lynch and his teammates are off to Konigssee, Germany for another world cup race, and then head three hours away to train in Altenberg, Germany until the world championships there during the first week of February.

Lynch is striving to remain in the world's Top 20, after all his races are complete.

Mark Lynch topped 127 km/h in his first world cup heat last Friday. (Submitted by Mark Lynch)

"I'd like to win, but got to be a bit realistic," he said. "If I can get a top 15, and sneak into the Top 10, that would be awesome, and then kind of take that going into next year and hopefully qualify for the Olympics."

"We don't have the criteria yet, but I need to be ranked one of the top two Canadians to qualify," Lynch, 33, said.

That could be achievable, considering Lynch finished first in Canadian selection races this past November in Whistler, B.C., in order to be named to the national team. But he said there are four to five other Canadian male athletes who are also strong contenders.

Paying his own way

Lynch, who is an engineer in Calgary, has taken a year off work so he can continue his training, which eats up as much as four hours a day, six days a week in the off-season.

"In-season, the dry land training becomes a little less, and then we focus more on the ice. On ice, you're trying to figure out what equipment set up you're going to go with, what you want to do on each corner, how you want to approach the track, and then how you're going to put it all together on race day," he said.

Mark Lynch gets in position on his homemade skeleton sled on Regent Street in St. John's in 2001. (Submitted by Alice Lynch)

There isn't a lot of support for amateur sports in Canada, Lynch said, so he has started a Gofundme page to raise $30,000 to cover training expenses for equipment, and travel, as well as food, rent and physiotherapy.

"I've been saving up over the past few years to to make a push, but it's expensive. We're not funded at all. So it's all self-funded," he said.

"It's kind of funny to look back and see where I am now," he said, "I always enjoyed speed, I guess," he laughed.

Growing up he was involved in sports like hockey, rugby, volleyball and taekwondo, which he said have helped him succeed in skeleton.

"Skeleton's a unique sport, there's a lot of a lot of skills from different sports that are involved. You got to be able to take a hit. There's a lot of body awareness. You've got to be fit, fast. I'm trying to get faster," he said.