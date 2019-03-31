For this St. John's man, Everest summit is just steps — many, many steps — away

Mark Ballard poses with the Newfoundland and Labrador flag on a previous climb. (Submitted by Mark Ballard)

The journey to the top of Mount Everest is 8,850 meters, or 29,035 feet — a lot of steps for St. John's mountain climber Mark Ballard.

"I think human nature pushes you higher and higher," Ballard said.

His trek to the top of the world's highest peak began long before he ever started planning to tackle the peak this spring.

A year ago, on a whim, the engineer decided to tag along with some buddies who were heading to northern Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

"It started from there," he said. "I wanted to see if I could go higher and push it to harder mountains."

Putting one foot in front of the other, he did just that. So far, he's summited Denali in Alaska, Skomakkarnibba and Kjerag in Norway — where he currently works and lives — and Island Peak in Nepal.

But Mount Everest is different. It's harder, it's higher and, as the altitude bears down, it's not something every climber can handle.

It began with his father

Ballard's motivation for his journey began with a single step — one he watched his father take over and over again.

"My father lost his leg from diabetes and I've watched him for the last three years push himself," Ballard said.

Ballard found inspirations in his father's, Derek "Doc", journey learning to deal with losing a leg. (Submitted by Mark Ballard)

His father, Derek "Doc" Ballard, pushed himself to get out of bed. Pushed himself to sit up on his own. Pushed himself to learn how to walk on an amputated leg.

"That has really inspired me to push myself higher and higher into my goals."

Ballard started training for the punishing climb six months ago.

Finding time between work as an oil and gas engineer in Norway he's managed to clock 331.5 hours of working out so far.

"I've trained basically two hours a day every day," he said.

"A combination of strength training for legs and back, cardio, and of course in-the-mountains hiking with lots of weight on my back."

Ballard heads to Nepal on April 4 and begins his climb two days later.

He's signed up with International Mountain Guides and will join a team heading up Mount Everest.

"If you weren't a little bit nervous, there'd be something wrong," he said.

Flying the Newfoundland flag

Ballard said that he will have some cell service and Wi-Fi to keep in touch with his family and friends.

He will also be documenting his climb up Everest on his Instagram account.

Ballard said the trip to the top is totally dependent on weather as the window to reach the summit can open and close quickly.

His best guess is that the trip will take six to eight weeks.

Among the many items he will be carrying in his backpack is the provincial flag for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I am really proud to be a Newfoundlander and I carry that flag on all my climbs."

He hopes to be posing with that flag when he reaches the top.

