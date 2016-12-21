Maritime Link problem causes power outage in parts of Newfoundland

The Maritime Link substation in Bottom Brook, N.L. is pictured. (Emera Newfoundland & Labrador)

A "significant event" involving the Maritime Link system led to a swath of power outages across Newfoundland Monday morning, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

In a statement to CBC News, the company said the outages happened after exporting electricity to Nova Scotia.

About 57,000 customers lost power, with most of them having it restored within 16 minutes, said the company.

"After the Maritime Link had been ramped down following scheduled exports to Nova Scotia, it experienced significant power swings which resulted in oscillations in system frequency," said the company in an email statement to CBC News. "This resulted in the activation of the island's under-frequency load-shedding scheme, leading to widely dispersed customer outages."

According to the company's website, the "load-shedding scheme" refers to when generation drops — the result of a problem with a generating unit, for example, or with the electricity system itself: "Predetermined blocks of customers are automatically dropped to protect the system from going into a widespread blackout. In other words, we turn off the power in certain areas if we suddenly lose a large chunk of generation.

"By shedding some of the demand in a controlled manner, we restore balance and stabilize the power system," reads the graphic on the N.L. Hydro website. "Other generation can then ramp up, bringing the frequency back up to 60 Hz, and we can start to restore power to those customers."

The company tweeted about the issue just after 7 a.m. but provided few details about the problem.

As of 9:30 a.m., the company said, power had been restored.

The Maritime Link transmits hydroelectric power from Cape Ray to Point Aconi in Cape Breton over 180 kilometres of subsea cables. The $1.52-billion link is part of the Muskrat Falls project.

Electricity was first transmitted over the link between N.L. and Nova Scotia in 2017. It was the first time Newfoundland had been connected to the North American energy grid.

N.L. Hydro says it's still investigating what happened.

