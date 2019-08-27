Hands-on marine learning program left high and dry

Most of us would gladly trade a day in the workplace for, as the Buddy Wasisname song says, "a day on a quiet peaceful bay," and junior-high students are no different.

But this year, some students in Western Newfoundland who would normally get a day out on the water won't have that opportunity after all.

The Trading Books for Boats program run by ACAP Humber Arm usually gives Grade 8 science students throughout the Bay of Islands and Humber Valley region a day on the Bay of Islands to learn about water quality and the marine ecosystem.

This year, the program hit a snag after the tour boat that used to be chartered to transport students was sold.

Now, there's no certified passenger vessel available in the region to take a full class of junior-high students on an experiential learning tour.

The vessel owned by Crystal Waters Boat Tours, which was previously used for Trading Books for Boats, was sold this year, leaving the program high and dry. (@ACAPHumberArm/Twitter)

Peddle said a search for a suitable alternative has not turned up boat capable to taking up to 30 students at a time, but he's hopeful a new boat can be found to enable the program to continue another year.

"You learn better by doing instead of reading about it," said Sheldon Peddle, executive director of ACAP (Atlantic Coastal Action Plan) Humber Arm, the environmental organization that runs the program.

Getting its sea legs

The Trading Books for Boats program started in 2002, as a way for students to do just that: trade in their books for a day to travel by boat and do hands-on learning.

Peddle says the idea for it came to him after he spent time as a guest speaker in junior high classrooms and he learned that the textbooks being used focused on the marine ecosystem of the Gulf of Mexico.

It's more than a field trip. - Sheldon Peddle

He says he believed students would find marine science more relevant if they could see it play out in a local context, so Trading Books for Boats was born.

Students and teachers were receptive to a pilot project that first year.

Sheldon Peddle is executive director of ACAP Humber Arm, an environmental organization that partners with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District to offer Trading Books for Boats. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

"The real eye opener for me was, that very first year, the number of students who said they had never been on a boat," Peddle told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Since that time, thousands of students have taken part, and Peddle believes it's raised their environmental awareness.

"We have an entire generation of students who have been on the water, who have learned about the issues affecting their marine environment," he said.

Program will hang ashore this year

Trading Books for Boats has been recognized with national and provincial awards in the past, so Peddle says he will make an effort to ensure it continues in some form, even in this school year.

He said he's been in talks with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District about offering the marine education program this fall on land, perhaps dockside on the Bay of Islands.

Through Trading Books for Boats, Grade 8 science students get to experience a boat ride, some of them for the first time. (@ACAPHumberArm/Twitter)

Trading Books for Boats is paid for under a three-way funding formula, with one third coming from ACAP Humber Arm, a $15 fee paid for by students, and the school board picking up the cost of busing students to the marina and photocopying materials.

"It's more than a field trip. We do put the students to work and there's a workbook they're evaluated on," said Peddle.

Peddle wants to be sure to maintain the district funding for Trading Books for Boats, so it's not redirected elsewhere.

"Once it's reallocated to another program, getting it could back could be a challenge," said Peddle.

Peddle said he's heard that other tour boat companies may be interested in setting up operations in the Bay of Islands in future years, and he says the Trading Books for Boats program needs to be ready to switch back as soon as a certified boat becomes available.

