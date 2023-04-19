Who — or what — moved this underwater observatory in Holyrood Arm?

This underwater observatory has been sitting at the bottom of Holyrood Arm since for over two years. But it's moved around drastically in the last month, and researchers at Memorial University's Marine Institute don't know how. (Submitted by Bill Carter)

You'd think an underwater observatory that weighs over a ton, is the size of a car and is tethered to fibre optic cable would stay put on the sea floor of Holyrood Arm, right?

Well, it hasn't — and researchers at the Marine Institute are left trying to figure out who, or what, moved it.

"We really don't know what happened. And there's been all kind of discussion around everything from, you know, the ice somehow impacting it. but of course … we're down almost 300 feet. There was no ice there doing that," Bill Carter, director of the Institute's Centre for Applied Ocean Technology, said Wednesday.

"There's also been discussion around marine animals, and could they have impacted that? And who knows at this point?"

The observatory had been stationary on the sea floor since February 2021, Carter said, but its video feed was acting up around 4 a.m. on March 27.

One hour later, the feed was clear but wasn't shooting where it should be. Shortly after, Carter said, the observatory lost power and all communication with researchers.

The observatory is the size of a car and weighs about a ton. (Submitted by Bill Carter)

"We've managed to get out with, I guess, three trips with autonomous, remote-operated vehicles," he said.

"We found the fibre optic cable and all was looking good with it. And when we finally traced our way out 4½ kilometres, the cable itself was sitting there but there was no observatory on the end of it.… [We] went back down on that mark with an ROV and discovered our observatory upside down on the sea floor."

The observatory was located 225 metres from its original position, Carter said.

He said it's not uncommon for equipment to move around in bodies of water but he's perplexed as to what could have ripped the cable and shifted the observatory that far.

"It's … really important to get this thing back and repaired and back in position," Carter said.

"But I think the message really at the end of the day [is] working on the ocean is a complicated thing. And, you know, it's never predictable."

Carter says researchers have been able to get a line out to the observatory and are waiting on ideal weather conditions to pull it from Holyrood Arm and assess the damage.

While the mystery remains, though, he's just happy they were able to get it back.

"You somewhat get used to losing stuff. But it's never a good feeling," he said.

"Fortunately I guess in my career I've always been fortunate enough to find the stuff."