Who — or what — moved this underwater observatory in Holyrood Arm?
Observatory was disconnected last month and found 225 metres from its usual spot
You'd think an underwater observatory that weighs over a ton, is the size of a car and is tethered to fibre optic cable would stay put on the sea floor of Holyrood Arm, right?
Well, it hasn't — and researchers at the Marine Institute are left trying to figure out who, or what, moved it.
"We really don't know what happened. And there's been all kind of discussion around everything from, you know, the ice somehow impacting it. but of course … we're down almost 300 feet. There was no ice there doing that," Bill Carter, director of the Institute's Centre for Applied Ocean Technology, said Wednesday.
"There's also been discussion around marine animals, and could they have impacted that? And who knows at this point?"
The observatory had been stationary on the sea floor since February 2021, Carter said, but its video feed was acting up around 4 a.m. on March 27.
One hour later, the feed was clear but wasn't shooting where it should be. Shortly after, Carter said, the observatory lost power and all communication with researchers.
"We've managed to get out with, I guess, three trips with autonomous, remote-operated vehicles," he said.
"We found the fibre optic cable and all was looking good with it. And when we finally traced our way out 4½ kilometres, the cable itself was sitting there but there was no observatory on the end of it.… [We] went back down on that mark with an ROV and discovered our observatory upside down on the sea floor."
The observatory was located 225 metres from its original position, Carter said.
He said it's not uncommon for equipment to move around in bodies of water but he's perplexed as to what could have ripped the cable and shifted the observatory that far.
"It's … really important to get this thing back and repaired and back in position," Carter said.
"But I think the message really at the end of the day [is] working on the ocean is a complicated thing. And, you know, it's never predictable."
Carter says researchers have been able to get a line out to the observatory and are waiting on ideal weather conditions to pull it from Holyrood Arm and assess the damage.
While the mystery remains, though, he's just happy they were able to get it back.
"You somewhat get used to losing stuff. But it's never a good feeling," he said.
"Fortunately I guess in my career I've always been fortunate enough to find the stuff."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?