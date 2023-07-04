With a $1M boost from DFO, this Marine Institute team is fishing up ghost gear

Mark Santos, holding the ghost gear flag, says his team has detected around 800 suspected pieces of gear so far. (Submitted by Mark Santos)

When Hurricane Fiona tore through the southwest coast of Newfoundland last fall, it pushed a large amount of fishing gear into the Atlantic Ocean.

Now, the Marine Institute's Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources is mapping the ocean floor and preparing to retrieve some of the "ghost gear" that was pulled into the depths.

"There was a lot of other devastation in the area, but this project is focused on the gear," said Mark Santos, a fisheries technologist with the Marine Institute who's leading the project. "A lot of fishermen store gear on the wharf, and when the storm came along, it swept a lot of that gear out to sea. What we're trying to do is locate and retrieve that gear."

The Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources has been awarded more than $1 million from Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) ghost gear fund. Santos' team, comprised of both Marine Institute staff and students, is currently scanning the area between Cape St. George and St. George's. Once retrieved, the gear will be sorted and returned to its owners or recycled. There are plans to work on other areas along the southwest coast as well.

"Ten days on the water," Santos said on Monday. "[We're] using a side-scan sonar and a multibeam sonar and we've identified over 800 targets so far."

Targets are what Santos' team calls potential ghost gear detected by their machinery. He said a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will be used to confirm and retrieve the gear.

This monitor aboard the Cartwright showcases the map of the ocean floor that is created by the vessel's sonar technology. (Submitted by Mark Santos)

"What we think we're seeing is crab pots and lobster pots, just from the shape on the sonar," he said. "Anything foreign shines. Lobster pots are easily identified by shape."

Santos said the team is seeing what it suspects to be a lot of old gear, some of it likely lost years prior to Fiona.

He said they've also detected an unusual anomaly with their multibeam sonar: a foreign object in the shape of an airplane.

"We won't actually know what it is until they start the retrieval process with the ROV," he said.

The team is heading back within the next two weeks.

Santos said the crew needs some time to process the data from the previous two weeks and have all coordinates inputted so they know where to start the retrieval process.

The team is using sonar technology aboard the Cartwright, the Marine Institute's survey vessel, to hunt for gear on the ocean floor. (Submitted by Mark Santos)

While Santos and his team are currently on the Cartwright, a Marine Institute survey ship, the retrieval process will see the involvement of local harvesters and the Mi'kmaq Alsumk Mowimsikik Koqoey Association (MAMKA).

"So, we'll have several boats in the water for the retrieval process," said Santos.

In the meantime, the three students aboard the Cartwright are having a great learning experience.

"Getting out on the water, learning some different technologies to be used and just helping out is really cool," said John James, a marine environmental student.

He said his work on the ship has involved a lot of ocean mapping. In addition to ghost gear, James said they're spotting lots of aquatic life.

Mark Santos, centre, and two of his crew members aboard the Cartwright look toward a monitor for their latest findings on the ocean floor. (Submitted by Mark Santos)

"We're seeing schools so big that its getting picked up by the side scan and multi beam," James said. "Lots of fish, lots of whales."

James said he's also spotted some white-beaked dolphins.

Santos said he thinks it's great to have the students involved.

"The guys have the opportunity to be on the water and doing some good, cleaning up the ocean," he said.

