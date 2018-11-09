Another aquaculture project, another court battle for N.L. government?

Don't let Marine Harvest expand its salmon hatchery in Indian Head — that's the appeal of some groups to Newfoundland and Labrador's environment minister.

The provincial government announced in early September that it was giving the go-ahead for Marine Harvest to expand production at its smolt facility near Stephenville, releasing the company from further environmental assessment.

That approval will allow Marine Harvest to increase the number of salmon smolts it produces from 4.5 million to 6.7 million.

Northern Harvest Sea Farms has aquaculture operations in Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick, and was bought by Norwegian company Marine Harvest earlier this year. (Northern Harvest Sea Farms)

But at least 10 groups, including the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF), and individual environmentalists are opposed.

The big question for Steve Sutton, of ASF, is, where will those smolts eventually go?

If the answer is, into the ocean, then Sutton says the province needs to get further environmental assessment done first.

"They call it a hatchery expansion but, in fact, it's really an expansion of their marine salmon production in Newfoundland," said Sutton.

The 10-page appeal letter, written by a lawyer with EcoJustice, accuses the province of being onside with the industry.

"Your decision to release the Indian Head hatchery expansion project is but the latest example of a decision made without proper scrutiny, with the aim of facilitating the growth of the aquaculture industry," reads the letter.

An image from the environmental assessment detailing where the expansion will take place. (Northern Harvest Smolt Ltd.)

Grieg similarities?

Sutton contends the situation is very similar to how the province handled Grieg NL's aquaculture proposal for Placentia Bay.

"Originally Grieg registered only the hatchery component of their project," Sutton said.

"When ASF and others looked at what the legislation says, it's very clear that if you have a larger undertaking that includes land-based component and a sea-based component, that the entire project must be registered for environmental assessment."

The federation took the provincial government to court back in 2016 when the environment department didn't require Grieg NL to conduct a full environmental impact statement.

They won that appeal, but ultimately, the government released Grieg NL from further environmental assessment — for a second time.

Sutton is not ruling out the possibility that both parties could end up in court again.

"We haven't decided yet whether we will pursue legal action. We need to wait and see what happens with the response we get from the minister," Sutton said.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation may take the province to court. (Hans_Petter Wikipedia Commons)

"But I think certainly, yes, in general, they have opened themselves up to legal action and it may very well end up … in court in this case."

CBC requested an interview with Parsons on the appeal from EcoJustic, and instead received an emailed response from his department.

"Any individual or stakeholder has the right to appeal the minister's decision under Section 107 of the Environmental Protection Act," the statement reads.

"Through the appeal process, the department will be making the appeal publicly available, and the minister will respond to the appeal within 30 days."

