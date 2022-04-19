With guard rail posts hanging in mid-air, this town wants a dangerous road fixed

The oceanside bank of Marine Drive in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is being eroded, and the town wants to know when it will be fixed. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

The Town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is calling on the provincial government to repair a busy stretch of road that cuts through the community along the coastline near popular lookout sites.

Mayor Denis Hickey says sections of Marine Drive are breaking away near the ocean side, where there's a steep embankment, and it's been a problem since 2019.

"It's getting to the point that it's becoming dangerous for people to use it," Hickey said on Saturday.

Hickey said the town met with former infrastructure minister Steve Crocker in November 2019 to discuss the problem — the road is under provincial jurisdiction — and current Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless contacted the town Thursday and promised to offer options to fix the problem.

But Hickey said he doesn't know what those options will be or when the work will get started but he wants something tangible to show his residents.

Mayor Denis Hickey says the town has had a hard time getting answers from the provincial government. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

"The town has been having trouble communicating with [the department] in terms of trying to get some answers on when this work is going to be done and a timeline as to when it's going to be done," Hickey said.

On Monday the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure told CBC News in an emailed statement provincial maintenance crews were on site last week and moved concrete barriers to the side of the road near the erosion area to ensure the safety of travellers. The department said crews and engineers have been monitoring the area to help determine next steps.

But Hickey is worried his town's problem will get lost among other provincial projects. He said concrete barriers have been at the site for three years.

"The posts for the guard rails are actually hanging in mid-air. This is a route that's used by the residents of this area. It's also used in the summertime by a lot of tour buses and things like that," he said.

"It's on a scenic route. It's heavily used. The fact that these are here for three years indicates there's an issue with the road and this is not a normal situation."

