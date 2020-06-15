Important onshore marine base contract for Hibernia, Hebron up for grabs

A competition to provide a critical shore base for the Hibernia and Hebron oil fields is now underway, and depending on the outcome, it could have serious consequences for the Port of St. John's.

Then again, it could also mean a boon for Bay Bulls, or perhaps Conception Bay South.

Three companies with long histories in Atlantic Canada's offshore oil and gas industry are competing for the contract, including A. Harvey and Company Limited, which has dominated this sector since the mid-1990s.

The two other bidders include Pennecon Marine Base Limited — which operates a marine base in Bay Bulls and is a division of St. John's-based Penney Group — and Nova Scotia-based Blue Water Group, which describes itself as Atlantic Canada's largest ship supplier.

A contract is expected to be awarded before the end of this year, according to a statement from ExxonMobil Canada Ltd., which operates the Hebron platform, and Hibernia Management and Development Company, the partnership that owns Hibernia.

According to the operators, the call for bids is part of a procurement strategy to ensure "full and fair opportunity for companies interested in competing for the work."

The Hibernia oil platform drills for oil off Newfoundland's east coast, and was the first oil field to go into production in 1997. (CBC)

But insiders say this is also part of a strategy by oil companies to reduce costs at a time when the oil industry is buckling under the weight of a global pandemic that has crippled the worldwide demand for transportation fuels.

"They figure that with depressed oil, people will do it cheaper," said an oil industry veteran who asked not to be named.

"They're looking for more competitive alternatives. They're all pushing to trim costs. They're all out there saying to suppliers 'You need to come with reduced rates because we're bleeding."

Based on history, A. Harvey and Company is seen to have the advantage, since it currently provides onshore services from its marine base in St. John's harbour for all four producing oil fields in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore.

The company has been supplying onshore services to Hibernia, for example, since the mid-1990s.

This is a long-term contract, and Harvey's has won the Hibernia work at least twice before, according to sources, and regularly goes through this process with oil and exploration companies.

The Hebron Platform is seen anchored in Trinity Bay, N.L., in April 2017. The massive facility has been producing oil in Newfoundland's offshore for two-and-a-half years. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Very few companies are capable of providing this service, since it requires a fully functional marine base capable of berthing supply vessels, bulk storage and transfer facilities, office and warehouse space, cargo handling facilities such as cranes and the personnel required to operate the entire base.

The winning bidder must also provide a fleet of containers used to store and transport equipment to and from the offshore, and a trucking service.

Pennecon has operated a marine base at the site of a former fish processing plant in Bay Bulls for two decades, and has provided shore base services for, among other activities, seismic surveying, subsea oil field developments and exploration.

Sources say the base is capable of handling Hibernia and Hebron work, but access to a fuel supply is one shortcoming that would have to be addressed.

"The last thing a boat operator wants is a 35-tonne tractor-trailer tied up next to you pumping fuel," said another industry watcher.

The Blue Water Group, meanwhile, operated a supply base in Nova Scotia for two offshore natural gas projects, both of which are being decommissioned and abandoned.

But it also has a footprint in Newfoundland, and provides warehousing services for the offshore from a sprawling facility off Fowler's Road in Conception Bay South.

While Blue Water has a long history with ExxonMobil, it does not have a port facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, and sources say the company would likely have to make a huge investment to build one, possibly in Conception Bay South. That would put the company at a disadvantage, insiders say.

But there's no guarantee of the status quo, and that could have implications for the Port of St. John's, where offshore supply vessel traffic increased by more than six per cent in 2019, according to the port authority.

CBC asked all three companies to comment, but with the commercial bid process in high gear, all three declined.

