Get ready for ripple effect of ferry cancellations, as wintry mix expected all weekend

With a weekend storm brewing for this weekend, Marine Atlantic says there will likely be ferry delays, leading to possible shortages of fresh produce and other goods.

The company expects crossings for Friday all the way through to Monday will be affected by a wintry mix of weather.

That could leave commercial customers unable to cross between Port aux Basques and North Sydney.

"We carry the majority of the perishables that come into Newfoundland and Labrador," said Darrell Mercer, with Marine Atlantic. "Overall, we carry about 50 per cent of the goods into the province."

Marine Atlantic advised their commercial customers of a possible shutdown earlier this week, in an effort to give them time to adjust their schedules, and get trucks across the Cabot Strait earlier.

Notice to commercial customers:The marine forecast is calling for a significant weather event which may result in cancellations of our sailings from Friday night to Monday night.We will continue to monitor the forecast,our website will have the most up to date schedule <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@MAferries

"Of course, when we see an extended shut down, we know that there will be an impact and this shutdown is particularly long," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show. "Usually we'll see a day, maybe two, if a major storm system's coming in. This one has the potential of four days, so it is one of the longer storm systems we've seen in recent memory."

Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect for most of Newfoundland and Labrador starting Friday.

Oh boy, Marine Atlantic sure is bracing for the worst. They're expecting that Gulf ferry crossings could be affected by weather tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday, possibly even into Monday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/a6rL8DFNsp">pic.twitter.com/a6rL8DFNsp</a> —@BerniceCBC

Snow, freezing rain, rain and strengthening wind is set to start around noon Friday for the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, spreading across the island through the day.

Rain will switch to snow throughout Saturday, and the high winds are expected to last all the way through to Sunday overnight and even into Monday.

