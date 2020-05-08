Marine Atlantic cancels Argentia run while provincial ferries look to ease restrictions

Marine Atlantic has suspended its passage between Argentia, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., for the remainder of the 2020 tourism season. The company said the Port Aux Basques-North Sydney route will still operate. (Marine Atlantic)

Marine Atlantic has suspended its Argentia-North Sydney ferry service for the remainder of the 2020 summer tourism season.

"As everyone continues to work hard to flatten the curve and battle COVID-19, the demand for leisure and tourism travel to and from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador is not expected to recover in the coming weeks," the company said in a news release Friday morning.

"With travel restrictions in effect throughout Canada, these trends are expected to continue into the summer season."

The Argentia to North Sydney service generally runs from mid-June to mid-September, aimed primarily at leisure travelling and tourism.

The company said there will continue to be a minimum of two crossings per day on the Port aux Basques-North Sydney route, and there will be no changes to commercial and passenger rates for the remainder of the fiscal year.

"If traffic demand warrants, the corporation also has the ability to add additional capacity," the news release reads.

Provincial ferries

Premier Dwight Ball said Friday some restrictions on provincial ferries will be eased Monday, following the province's move to Alert Level 4 of its reopening plan.

Service on provincial ferries will no longer be restricted to only essential travellers. However, the provincial government is encouraging ferry users to travel as infrequently as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ball said it's still recommended passengers wear non-medical masks.

Provincial ferries will see an ease in restrictions beginning Monday if the province moves to Alert Level 4. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Meanwhile, some restrictions will remain in place, including limiting passengers to 50 per cent of a ferry's regular capacity and requiring passengers to remain in their vehicles during crossings.

Ferry schedules implemented as a result of the pandemic will continue to allow enough time for cleaning, says the provincial government.

Passengers without vehicles, who travel in the passenger lounges, will still be required to practise physical distancing of at least two metres from other passengers and will not be permitted to travel in lounges when physical distancing is not possible.

If at any point the province reverts to Level 5, all previous restrictions will be reinstated.

