Marine Atlantic holds off on planned fuel surcharge increase

Marine Atlantic won't be raising the rate of its fuel surcharge this summer.

A day before Marine Atlantic was set to increase its fuel surcharge for the upcoming travel season, the company hit pause on the idea.

In April the company announced its fuel surcharge — included in the price of a ticket — would rise from 13 per cent to 17 per cent beginning June 1 to combat the rising cost of fuel.

The announcement angered travellers and elected officials, with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador saying at the time it would consider legal action against Ottawa and the federal Crown corporation.

In April, Tourism Minister Steve Crocker took issue with the timing of he change, when tourism season in Newfoundland and Labrador is beginning to pick up.

"Increases … are going to affect not only the tourism industry, but all industry in the province," Crocker said at the House of Assembly. "It's going to affect every single good that comes into the province."

As a Crown corporation, Marine Atlantic must operate within a budget provided by the federal government. There's also a requirement for 65 per cent of costs to be recovered.

Marine Atlantic didn't explain why it's holding off on the increase this summer.

"As Marine Atlantic evaluates ongoing fuel pricing measures, including the implementation of the federal carbon tax this summer, the corporation has opted to delay the implementation of the updated fuel surcharge until at least Dec. 1, 2023," the company said in press release Wednesday morning.

"The current 13 per cent fuel surcharge will remain in place until that time."

Marine Atlantic operates ferry services out of Port aux Basques and Argentia with direct routes to North Sydney, N.S.

