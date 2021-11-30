Marine Atlantic expects to resume full ferry services Thursday

Marine Atlantic expects to resume full services to Port aux Basques beginning Thursday, according to their website. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Marine Atlantic expects to resume full ferry operations to Port aux Basques on Thursday, according to an advisory from its website.

Services have been impacted since last week, when record rainfall and high winds and waves caused by an unprecedented rainstorm cancelled ferry crossings from North Sydney N.S. to Port aux Basques.

Services were temporarily diverted to Argentia, and will continue to operate out of the community until all registered commercial trucks are transported.

Travellers who have had reservations impacted by the changes will be sent a travel advisory and be rebooked on a later ferry, according to Marine Atlantic.