Marine Atlantic ferry out of service after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

One of the Marine Atlantic ferries operating between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., has been temporarily pulled out of service for contact tracing and testing, after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia contacted Marine Atlantic about the positive case on Tuesday, the Crown corporation said in a release Wednesday, saying the crew member who tested positive had recently been aboard the Blue Puttees.

Contact tracing is underway, and both the Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador governments have said that all crew members who were on the vessel and completed their shift, as well as crew members currently on the shift, should be tested.

In order for that testing to take place, the Blue Puttees had to be taken out of service to allow crew members to get tests and isolate while awaiting results.

During that time, the boat will also undergo enhanced cleaning, Marine Atlantic said in its release.

The crossings scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. The Highlanders will remain in service, and the Atlantic Vision is preparing to enter service should it be required in the days ahead.

During the pandemic, Marine Atlantic has brought in additional measures to ensure safety, including enhanced cleaning, customer screening, physical distancing and reduced passenger limits.

