Marine Atlantic cuts passenger limit to 100, stops restaurant service

Marine Atlantic is putting more measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 aboard its vessels, limiting the number of passengers per crossing to 100.

The ferry line has also cut restaurant services from its boats, as well as its retail shops, snack bars and bar service.

Passengers boarding the interprovincial ferry between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia will now be given a pre-packaged, boxed lunch instead.

"These measures are being introduced to allow us to meet our guiding principles of protecting the health and

safety of customers and employees, while maintaining our essential ferry link," says a news release from Marine Atlantic.

All passengers entering Newfoundland and Labrador are mandated to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Nova Scotia has 73 cases of COVID-19, while Newfoundland and Labrador has 82.

