Marine Atlantic closing terminals after Thursday night's loadings, ahead of bad weather

Marine Atlantic is closing its terminals on Friday due to incoming weather. (Submitted by Marine Atlantic)

Due to expected severe weekend weather, Marine Atlantic will be closing its terminals in North Sydney and Port aux Basques to commercial and passenger traffic.

This will follow the loading of its vessels for Thursday departures, the company said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Given that multiple crossings will be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, combined with current protocols surrounding the isolation of high-risk customers in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the need for social distancing, we are making this decision," the statement reads.

"Based upon current weather models and forecasts, we expect operations to resume Sunday evening."

The company said any customers affected by the closures will be rebooked to later crossings and will be updated with reservations based upon the passenger limit of 250 per sailing, which was implemented earlier in the week following advice of health professionals.

The company will also bring the MV Leif Ericson into service following the cancellations to provide additional sailings to assist in the anticipated traffic demand, it said.

"Protecting the health and safety of customers and employees will continue to guide our decision-making process during this pandemic as we strive to maintain our essential ferry service link during these challenging times."

On Wednesday, Premier Dwight Ball said the province's food supply is just fine and that he had been speaking with major distributors about supplying the province with food moving forward.

