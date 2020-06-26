Bring back the Argentia ferry run for Atlantic bubble, mayor tells Marine Atlantic

The MV Atlantic Vision is a Marine Atlantic ferry that works both the Argentia and Port aux Basques runs from North Sydney, N.S. (Marine Atlantic)

Marine Atlantic's Argentia ferry run — which connect southeastern Newfoundland with Nova Scotia — will remain suspended for the rest of the season, even though a bubble encompassing all four Atlantic provinces comes into effect on July 3.

The service was initially cancelled in early May, when Marine Atlantic pulled the run citing the demand for tourism travel to and from Newfoundland and Labrador was not expected to recover this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Argentia to North Sydney service generally runs from mid-June to mid-September, and is aimed primarily at tourist traffic.

Placentia Bernard Power told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show he was hoping Marine Atlantic would reconsider its earlier decision.

"To hear again that no there won't be a continuation of the service has certainly made us very disappointed again," Power said Friday.

After cancelling the Argentia run in May the company said at the time it would keep a minimum of two crossings per day on the Port aux Basques-North Sydney route, with no changes to commercial and passenger rates for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Marine Atlantic told CBC News in a statement it had received more than 900 new bookings in just 24 hours after the Atlantic bubble was announced Wednesday.

In the days leading up to the announcement, Marine Atlantic said it averaged roughly 150 to 200 bookings each day. In the weeks before, bookings had been in the range of just 100 each day.

An iceberg off the coast of Argentia in 2017. Placentia Mayor Bernard Power says the region relies heavily on tourism traffic. (Submitted by Megan Traverse)

In light of the recent spike in bookings, Power said, there is potential for Marine Atlantic to bring back some of its service to Argentia, a deepwater port that is part of the Town of Placentia.

"Obviously during the pandemic we would expect Marine Atlantic's service to be cut back. But, certainly a lot of people a lot of people like to come to Newfoundland and the tourism industry is really high in potential," said Power.

"Argentia really relies … on this here ferry service, and we would like to see Marine Atlantic exercise that and put it back in place."

Local jobs

Power said about 30 people are directly employed by Marine Atlantic on the Argentia side of the run, adding their lives will be disrupted by the loss of the ferry service. Power said he would at least like to see the company use Argentia-based employees for maintenance work on its ferries, or handling some of the bookings from the office so they could be guaranteed at least a little work this season.

Moreover, Power said many of the businesses in the community rely on tourists.

"Many of the tourism operators rely heavily on the tourist traffic from the ferry to keep their doors open. So, with no ferry it's going to be very struggling for them to try and maintain their employment and the employee levels, and to keep open as well," he said.

Power, who said the town itself is reviewing its own budget as the pandemic wears on, said it seems like Marine Atlantic is turning its back on the community. He said the town has been lobbying for change with the support of MP Ken McDonald and federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.

"We've been sending them letters as well, to try and get the federal government involved and look at some kind of compensation or come up with some type of thing that can help people through those hard times," he said.

Marine Atlantic, meanwhile, told CBC News it intends to bring back the Argentia service for the 2021 tourism season.

