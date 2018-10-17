After one day N.L. has a shortage in marijuana

Thomas Clarke predicted his store would run out of product by Friday. As of opening day, he has completely ran of supply. (Caroline Hiller/CBC)

It hasn't taken long for reports to come in from various areas across Newfoundland and Labrador about licensed cannabis retailers running low, or completely out of marijuana.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to open for business as midnight struck on Oct. 17 marking the beginning of cannibis being legal in Canada.

In Portugal Cove-St Philip's, THC Distribution ran out of product just after 4 p.m. only a day after owner Thomas Clarke predicted he'd be sold out completely by Friday.

"It's very bad news in my eyes. I ran out at 4:20 today, believe it or not," Clarke told CBC News.

"I'm a little shocked that I sold out so fast, and also very upset that I don't have product for everybody. I'm letting down a lot of people here and I was assured that if I paid for the cannabis I would receive it."

Clarke's shop in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's ran out of product early afternoon on the first day of legalization. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Clarke was one of the first stores to open up for business at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said he only received $10,000 worth of a $70,000 order from his supplier, adding he doesn't know why his order was short, why there is a delay or how long it'll take to get restocked.

Clarke has said in the past that he gets his cannabis from suppliers such as Canopy Growth.

"I pray that something gets shipped to me overnight so I'll have some product for tomorrow. If I don't get any product I'm going to keep the shop closed and spend a couple of days with my family," he said.

Other stores

A business in Gander has also completely sold out of marijuana. A sign on C-Store, as part of Loblaws, said it was sold out temporarily. The shop is the only licensed retailer in the town.

There was a similar inventory issue in Grand Falls-Windsor. A C-Store employee at that location confirmed the store had run out of product around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The employee said they expect a shipment to be received Thursday morning.

The line of people outside Tweed on Water Street in downtown St. John's steadily grew leading up to midnight, when N.L. would start legally selling marijuana. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

As for Tweed on Water Street in downtown St. John's, another of the handful of businesses that opened its doors as of one second after midnight Tuesday, they confirmed that they are doing just fine with their supply and are still welcoming interested or curious buyers to their store.

With files from Ryan Cooke

